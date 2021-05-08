Overview of Dr. Ralph Pagano, MD

Dr. Ralph Pagano, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Pagano works at Center for Neurology and Spine (formerly North Valley Neurology and Sleep) in Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Myoclonus, Essential Tremor and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.