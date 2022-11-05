See All General Surgeons in Flower Mound, TX
Dr. Ralph Parker, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (99)
Map Pin Small Flower Mound, TX
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ralph Parker, MD

Dr. Ralph Parker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.

Dr. Parker works at Ralph R. Parker, MD in Flower Mound, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Parker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ralph R. Parker, MD
    4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 200, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 219-6800
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Treatment frequency



Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Open Hernia Procedures Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 99 ratings
    Patient Ratings (99)
    5 Star
    (94)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 05, 2022
    Dr Parker repaired two ventral hernias in surgery performed on me nine days ago. I couldn't be more pleased with the entire process. In our initial consultation, Dr. Parker explained the repair process, noting that he wouldn't know exactly the extent of repair needed until inside and able to explore the damage. The surgery went very well. In the follow-up visit a week after the surgery, he fully explained exactly what he found and how he repaired it. He patiently and fully answered all of my questions. I have confidence that he did an excellent job. The healing process has gone smoothly and as forecast. In addition to being an excellent surgeon, Dr. Parker is quite personable. He fully explains things and earns a great deal of trust. He is on the top of my list for surgery. I highly recommend him.
    Steve — Nov 05, 2022
    About Dr. Ralph Parker, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760475099
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Paul Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Paul Med Center|University Hospital - St Paul
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education

