Dr. Ralph Parker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Ralph R. Parker, MD4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 200, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 219-6800Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Parker repaired two ventral hernias in surgery performed on me nine days ago. I couldn't be more pleased with the entire process. In our initial consultation, Dr. Parker explained the repair process, noting that he wouldn't know exactly the extent of repair needed until inside and able to explore the damage. The surgery went very well. In the follow-up visit a week after the surgery, he fully explained exactly what he found and how he repaired it. He patiently and fully answered all of my questions. I have confidence that he did an excellent job. The healing process has gone smoothly and as forecast. In addition to being an excellent surgeon, Dr. Parker is quite personable. He fully explains things and earns a great deal of trust. He is on the top of my list for surgery. I highly recommend him.
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1760475099
Education & Certifications
- St Paul Med Center
- St Paul Med Center|University Hospital - St Paul
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
