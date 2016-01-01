Dr. Primelo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ralph Primelo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ralph Primelo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Dr. Primelo's Office Locations
Lehigh Valley Hospital-muhlenberg2545 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (484) 884-6501
Lvpg Adult and Pediatric Psychiatry-muhlenberg2710 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 297-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1285680579
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
