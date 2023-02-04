See All Other Doctors in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Ralph Purcell, MD

Concierge Medicine
5.0 (209)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ralph Purcell, MD

Dr. Ralph Purcell, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Concierge Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Purcell works at Purcell Orthopedic Institute PC in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Purcell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Purcell Orthopedic Institute PC
    4921 E Bell Rd Ste 205, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 264-7959
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylitis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylitis

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 209 ratings
    Patient Ratings (209)
    5 Star
    (205)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    Feb 04, 2023
    would recommend Dr. Purcell without reservation.
    Jon S. — Feb 04, 2023
    About Dr. Ralph Purcell, MD

    Specialties
    • Concierge Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1710998992
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ralph Purcell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purcell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Purcell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Purcell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Purcell works at Purcell Orthopedic Institute PC in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Purcell’s profile.

    209 patients have reviewed Dr. Purcell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purcell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purcell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purcell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

