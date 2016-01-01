Dr. Ralph Rahme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Rahme, MD
Overview of Dr. Ralph Rahme, MD
Dr. Ralph Rahme, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Joseph University Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Barnabas Hospital.
Dr. Rahme works at
Dr. Rahme's Office Locations
St. Barnabas Hospital4422 3rd Ave, Bronx, NY 10457 Directions (718) 960-3100
UofL Physicians - Neurosurgery220 Abraham Flexner Way # 1212, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 588-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Barnabas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ralph Rahme, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Jefferson Medical College
- University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey
- Saint Joseph University Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahme has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahme accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahme. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahme.
