Dr. Ralph Redd, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.
Montgomery Vascular Surgery2055 E Blvd 5 Fl Ste 503, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions
Montgomery Vascular Surgery, P.C.2055 E South Blvd Ste 908, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 284-6500
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vascular Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Carolinas Med Center
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Redd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Redd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Redd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Redd has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Redd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redd.
