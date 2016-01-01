Overview of Dr. Ralph Redd, MD

Dr. Ralph Redd, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South.



Dr. Redd works at Montgomery Vascular Surgery in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.