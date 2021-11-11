See All Plastic Surgeons in Vero Beach, FL
Dr. Ralph Rosato, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (35)
Map Pin Small Vero Beach, FL
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ralph Rosato, MD

Dr. Ralph Rosato, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.

Dr. Rosato works at Aesthetic and Reconstructive Sgy in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosato's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Rosato Plastic Surgery Center
    3790 7th Ter, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 562-5859

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 35 ratings
Patient Ratings (35)
5 Star
(28)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Nov 11, 2021
At age 61 I decided to have implants...love the outcome and the whole staff.
Maria Frontauria — Nov 11, 2021
About Dr. Ralph Rosato, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1154357762
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Internship
  • Presby U Penn
Medical Education
  • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ralph Rosato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rosato has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rosato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rosato works at Aesthetic and Reconstructive Sgy in Vero Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rosato’s profile.

Dr. Rosato has seen patients for Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

35 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosato.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

