Dr. Ralph Rosato, MD
Overview of Dr. Ralph Rosato, MD
Dr. Ralph Rosato, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Dr. Rosato works at
Dr. Rosato's Office Locations
The Rosato Plastic Surgery Center3790 7th Ter, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 562-5859
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
At age 61 I decided to have implants...love the outcome and the whole staff.
About Dr. Ralph Rosato, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Presby U Penn
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Plastic Surgery
