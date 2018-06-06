Overview of Dr. Ralph Rothenberg, MD

Dr. Ralph Rothenberg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Salem Regional Medical Center and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.



Dr. Rothenberg works at Heart Center of Northeastern Ohio in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.