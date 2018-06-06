Dr. Ralph Rothenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Rothenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ralph Rothenberg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Salem Regional Medical Center and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.
The Heart Center of Northeastern Ohio Inc.250 Debartolo Pl Ste 2750, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 965-4950
- Salem Regional Medical Center
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Very nice, takes his time with patients.
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Rothenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rothenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothenberg has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rothenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.