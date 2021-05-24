Overview of Dr. Ralph Russo III, MD

Dr. Ralph Russo III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Medford, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Russo III works at Virtua Cardiology in Medford, NJ with other offices in Moorestown, NJ and Columbus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.