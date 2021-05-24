Dr. Ralph Russo III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russo III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Russo III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ralph Russo III, MD
Dr. Ralph Russo III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Medford, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Dr. Russo III works at
Dr. Russo III's Office Locations
Virtua Cardiology - Medford128 Route 70 Ste G, Medford, NJ 08055 Directions (856) 291-8855
Virtua Cardiology - Moorestown401 Young Ave Ste 275, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 291-8855
Virtua Cardiology - Columbus1 Sheffield Dr Ste 201, Columbus, NJ 08022 Directions (856) 291-8855
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Consistently, I have received professional and efficient care each visit to Virtua. From making the appointment, to arriving at the reception desk and receiving the prep work prior to seeing Dr. Russo all have been a good experience. Friendly, caring and genuine are adjectives that I would use to describe my visits. Dr. Russo is compassionate, checks all the information with me and notes any changes,then does the followup with any labs required and/or other testing. He listens to my feedback and acts appropriately.
About Dr. Ralph Russo III, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1376510594
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hosp-UMDNJ
- Med Coll Penn
- Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russo III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russo III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Russo III using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Russo III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russo III works at
Dr. Russo III has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russo III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Russo III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russo III.
