Dr. Ralph Ryback, MD
Overview of Dr. Ralph Ryback, MD
Dr. Ralph Ryback, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cedar Falls, IA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som.
Dr. Ryback works at
Dr. Ryback's Office Locations
Mercyone Cedar Falls Medical Center515 College St, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 Directions (319) 268-9700
Lee Physicians Group Department of Internal Medici1303 Homestead Rd N Ste 102, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936 Directions (239) 303-2700
- 3 1415 Panther Ln Ste 248, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 591-6704
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ryback saved my life. I make no bones about that. Saw him at my lowest point in life, barely able to function, and now I've made huge strides, and am regaining myself and remembering who I am, and he's who made it possible. Brilliant scientist and physician.
About Dr. Ralph Ryback, MD
- Psychiatry
- 57 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831146141
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ryback has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryback accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ryback has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ryback has seen patients for Phobia, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryback on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ryback speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryback. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryback.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryback, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryback appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.