Dr. Ralph Salimpour, MD
Dr. Ralph Salimpour, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 68 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Salimpour Pediatric Medical Group Inc.15477 Ventura Blvd Ste 300, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 205-2580
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
He was very knowledgeable and caring. He spent a lot of time with our son and told us an invasive procedure was not necessary. Years later, we are so grateful he talked us out of it.
- Pediatrics
- 68 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Salimpour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salimpour accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salimpour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salimpour speaks Spanish.
