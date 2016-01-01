Overview of Dr. Ralph Sando, MD

Dr. Ralph Sando, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ardmore, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital for Neuroscience, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Sando works at Philadelphia Ophthalmology in Ardmore, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.