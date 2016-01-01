Dr. Ralph Sando, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Sando, MD
Overview of Dr. Ralph Sando, MD
Dr. Ralph Sando, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ardmore, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital for Neuroscience, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Sando's Office Locations
Philadelphia Ophthalmology100 Church Rd Ste 100, Ardmore, PA 19003 Directions (610) 649-7616
Dept of Ophthalmology913 Walnut St Ste 200, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 627-1515
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital for Neuroscience
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ralph Sando, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1326015421
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sando has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sando accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sando has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sando on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sando speaks French and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sando. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sando.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.