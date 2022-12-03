Overview of Dr. Ralph Santoro, MD

Dr. Ralph Santoro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Santoro works at TruCare Medical in Cranston, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.