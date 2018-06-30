Overview of Dr. Ralph Sprinkle, DPM

Dr. Ralph Sprinkle, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pawleys Island, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Sprinkle works at Pawleys Podiatry in Pawleys Island, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.