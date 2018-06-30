Dr. Ralph Sprinkle, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sprinkle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Sprinkle, DPM
Overview of Dr. Ralph Sprinkle, DPM
Dr. Ralph Sprinkle, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pawleys Island, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Sprinkle's Office Locations
Pawleys Podiatry10593 Ocean Hwy Unit B, Pawleys Island, SC 29585 Directions (843) 235-0002
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I had just started a two-week vacation when I came down with a sudden, nasty foot problem. Dr. Sprinkle's office was able to see me the day after I called. Dr. Sprinkle provided a diagnosis, provided short-term pain relief and a long-term treatment plan for when I return home. His staff is very friendly and helpful, and Dr. Sprinkle obviously cares about the people he treats. My vacation would have been a disaster if it hadn't been for this place. Thanks!
About Dr. Ralph Sprinkle, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1750367207
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Sprinkle has seen patients for Heel Spur, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sprinkle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
