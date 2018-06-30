See All Podiatrists in Pawleys Island, SC
Dr. Ralph Sprinkle, DPM

Podiatry
4.4 (21)
Map Pin Small Pawleys Island, SC
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ralph Sprinkle, DPM

Dr. Ralph Sprinkle, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pawleys Island, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Dr. Sprinkle works at Pawleys Podiatry in Pawleys Island, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sprinkle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pawleys Podiatry
    10593 Ocean Hwy Unit B, Pawleys Island, SC 29585 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 235-0002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Ralph Sprinkle, DPM

    Podiatry
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    35 years of experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1750367207
    • 1750367207
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ralph Sprinkle, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sprinkle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sprinkle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sprinkle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sprinkle works at Pawleys Podiatry in Pawleys Island, SC. View the full address on Dr. Sprinkle’s profile.

    Dr. Sprinkle has seen patients for Heel Spur, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sprinkle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sprinkle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sprinkle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sprinkle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sprinkle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.