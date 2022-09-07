Overview of Dr. Ralph Stoetzel, MD

Dr. Ralph Stoetzel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Stoetzel works at North Florida Sports Medicine in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.