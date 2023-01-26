See All Otolaryngologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Ralph Tufano, MD

Endocrine Surgery
4.8 (62)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ralph Tufano, MD

Dr. Ralph Tufano, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Suny At Buffalo School Of Med And Biomedical Science and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Tufano works at First Physicians Group Thyroid and Parathyroid Center in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tufano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    First Physicians Group Thyroid and Parathyroid Center
    1901 Floyd St Ste 304, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 262-0500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroid Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroid Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant

Treatment frequency



Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 62 ratings
Patient Ratings (62)
5 Star
(57)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Ralph Tufano, MD

  • Endocrine Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1205887841
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of Pa Health System
Medical Education
  • Suny At Buffalo School Of Med And Biomedical Science
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ralph Tufano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tufano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tufano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tufano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tufano works at First Physicians Group Thyroid and Parathyroid Center in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tufano’s profile.

Dr. Tufano has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tufano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

62 patients have reviewed Dr. Tufano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tufano.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tufano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tufano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

