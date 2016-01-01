Dr. Ralph Turri, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Turri, DPM
Overview of Dr. Ralph Turri, DPM
Dr. Ralph Turri, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turri's Office Locations
- 1 212 HIGBIE LN, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 661-7400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turri?
About Dr. Ralph Turri, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972690501
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turri accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turri has seen patients for Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Turri speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Turri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.