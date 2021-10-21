Overview of Dr. Ralph Vick, MD

Dr. Ralph Vick, MD is an Urology Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health University City, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.