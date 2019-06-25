Dr. Ralph Waldo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Waldo, MD
Overview of Dr. Ralph Waldo, MD
Dr. Ralph Waldo, MD is an Integrative Psychiatry Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waldo's Office Locations
11350 N Meridian St Ste 220, Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 200-3840
Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I brought my son to Dr. Waldo after he was diagnosed with Autism. We have done the recommended diet changes and supplements. My son has had a huge improvement and it has only been a few months! We are so thankful.
About Dr. Ralph Waldo, MD
- Integrative Psychiatry
- English
- 1760405963
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cinci Hosp
- Indiana University School of Medicine
