Dr. Ralph Waldo, MD

Integrative Psychiatry
3.9 (27)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ralph Waldo, MD

Dr. Ralph Waldo, MD is an Integrative Psychiatry Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Waldo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    11350 N Meridian St Ste 220, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 200-3840
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adrenal Crisis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Chemical Sensitivity Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foregut Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Healthy Aging Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heavy Metal Detoxification Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Memory Loss Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ozone Therapy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(5)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Ralph Waldo, MD
About Dr. Ralph Waldo, MD

Specialties
  • Integrative Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1760405963
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of Cinci Hosp
Medical Education
  • Indiana University School of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ralph Waldo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Waldo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Waldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

