Dr. Ralph Webb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Webb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ralph Webb, MD
Dr. Ralph Webb, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Webb works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Webb's Office Locations
-
1
Bruce Chertow Diabetes Center1249 15th St Ste 3000, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 691-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Webb?
It's been great for about 30 years now. My psoriatic arthritis was brought under control with methotrexate and a biologic under his care. Even after having to stop biologics after several life-threatening we have pushed through and I have stayed surprisingly stable for the past seven years without that medication. I have no problem with Dr. Webb. Being efficient and succinct works for me. I will say also that the right amount of time and patience was used initially to nail down a diagnosis and treatment plan. Rarely a complaint from this patient over a few decades.
About Dr. Ralph Webb, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1609831627
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webb works at
Dr. Webb has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.