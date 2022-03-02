Overview of Dr. Ralph Zagha, MD

Dr. Ralph Zagha, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tufts University School|Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, Florida Medical Center, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Zagha works at Ralph Zagha MD in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.