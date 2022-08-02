Overview

Dr. Ralu Hinojos, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Hinojos works at EL PASO PRIMARY HEALTHCARE PHYS, in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.