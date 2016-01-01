See All Pediatricians in East Norriton, PA
Dr. Raluca Papadopol, MD

Pediatrics
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Raluca Papadopol, MD

Dr. Raluca Papadopol, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in East Norriton, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Universitatea de Medicina si Farmacie "Grigore T. Popa" and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Papadopol works at Pediatric Medical Associates in East Norriton, PA with other offices in Rydal, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Papadopol's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Medical Associates
    160 W Germantown Pike Ste D2, East Norriton, PA 19401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Pediatric Medical Associates
    1077 Rydal Rd Ste 300, Rydal, PA 19046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination
Otitis Media
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination
Otitis Media

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Raluca Papadopol, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Romanian
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1841276458
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
    Residency
    • Children's Hospital of Michigan
    Internship
    • Children's Hospital of Michigan
    Medical Education
    • Universitatea de Medicina si Farmacie "Grigore T. Popa"
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raluca Papadopol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papadopol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Papadopol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Papadopol has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papadopol.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papadopol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papadopol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

