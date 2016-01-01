Dr. Stefanescu-Sturz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raluca Stefanescu-Sturz, MD
Overview of Dr. Raluca Stefanescu-Sturz, MD
Dr. Raluca Stefanescu-Sturz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Carol Davila University Of Medicine and Pharmacy and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Stefanescu-Sturz works at
Dr. Stefanescu-Sturz's Office Locations
Creekwood Center3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
AMH Geropsychiatric Associates1245 Highland Ave Ste 308, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Raluca Stefanescu-Sturz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1699935585
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania, Psychosomatic Medicine
- Drexel University College Of Medicine, Psychiatry
- Carol Davila University Of Medicine and Pharmacy
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
