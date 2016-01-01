Overview of Dr. Raluca Stefanescu-Sturz, MD

Dr. Raluca Stefanescu-Sturz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Carol Davila University Of Medicine and Pharmacy and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Stefanescu-Sturz works at Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates in Willow Grove, PA with other offices in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder , Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Personality Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.