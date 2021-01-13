Overview

Dr. Raluca Vrabie, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Vrabie works at Winthrop Gastroenterology in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.