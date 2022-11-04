Dr. Ram Challapalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Challapalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ram Challapalli, MD
Overview
Dr. Ram Challapalli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Barton Memorial Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Challapalli works at
Locations
Downtown Reno645 N Arlington Ave Ste 555, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 770-7622
Hospital Affiliations
- Barton Memorial Hospital
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Challapalli since early 2015. He scheduled me for heart valve repair surgery, and has been following up with me every six months since then. It's very easy to get an appointment with him. And...he LISTENS, and he communicates extremely well, asking good questions and focusing on my heart health and everything related. I can very highly recommend him and have done so for many folks. You will never want to see any other cardiologist once you've been his patient!
About Dr. Ram Challapalli, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1154313815
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
