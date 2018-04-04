See All Gastroenterologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Ram Chuttani, MD

Gastroenterology
4.1 (12)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ram Chuttani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Dr. Chuttani works at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 667-0162

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ultrasound, Esophageal
Impedance Testing
Colon Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Impedance Testing
Colon Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Ram Chuttani, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043258338
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Maulana Azad Institute Of Medical Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ram Chuttani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chuttani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chuttani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chuttani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chuttani works at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Chuttani’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chuttani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chuttani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chuttani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chuttani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

