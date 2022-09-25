Dr. Ram Jhingan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jhingan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ram Jhingan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ram Jhingan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College Hospital and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Grand View Health, Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Jhingan works at
Locations
Endocrine Associates EPM-Blue Bell676 DeKalb Pike Ste 104, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions (215) 997-9441
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He’s smart , he’s kind and he listens to me, doesn’t rush you away, explains things in a way that you understand. Nice clean office and great staff.
About Dr. Ram Jhingan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Maulana Azad Medical College Hospital
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Grand View Health
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jhingan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jhingan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jhingan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Jhingan works at
Dr. Jhingan has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 1 and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jhingan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
217 patients have reviewed Dr. Jhingan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jhingan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jhingan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jhingan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.