Dr. Ram Kairam, MD
Dr. Ram Kairam, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with BronxCare Health System— Fulton Campus and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Developmental neurology Associates PC3332 Broadway, New York, NY 10031 Directions (212) 694-2000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- BronxCare Health System— Fulton Campus
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Dr. Kairam has been seeing our child since one year. Highly experienced physician. He has promptly diagnosed my child at a very young age unlike many neurologists who would not even consider evaluating him. This has helped us a long way in obtaining timely services. His thorough explanation about autism condition has been helping me clearly understand the challenges and also equip myself with the knowledge and resources to help my child in all possible ways. He spends more than the allocated time to help patients and never rushes during a visit. Fierce advocate for your child. We rarely come across a physician who emphasizes on parent education than medication. His regular parent support group meetings are very informative. Dr. Kairam has been a true blessing for my family and me. Above all, a great human being.
- Neonatal Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English, French, Hindi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- King George Hosp
- Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Wgb College
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatric Neurology
