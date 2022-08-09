See All Perinatal Medicine & Neonatal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Ram Kairam, MD

Neonatal Medicine
4.3 (23)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ram Kairam, MD

Dr. Ram Kairam, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with BronxCare Health System— Fulton Campus and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Kairam works at Jay E. Selman, MS, MD / Selman Neurology, PLLC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kairam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Developmental neurology Associates PC
    3332 Broadway, New York, NY 10031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 694-2000
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • BronxCare Health System— Fulton Campus
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Memory Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Developmental Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Pediatric Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kairam?

    Aug 09, 2022
    Dr. Kairam has been seeing our child since one year. Highly experienced physician. He has promptly diagnosed my child at a very young age unlike many neurologists who would not even consider evaluating him. This has helped us a long way in obtaining timely services. His thorough explanation about autism condition has been helping me clearly understand the challenges and also equip myself with the knowledge and resources to help my child in all possible ways. He spends more than the allocated time to help patients and never rushes during a visit. Fierce advocate for your child. We rarely come across a physician who emphasizes on parent education than medication. His regular parent support group meetings are very informative. Dr. Kairam has been a true blessing for my family and me. Above all, a great human being.
    Neelima K — Aug 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ram Kairam, MD

    Neonatal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    53 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, French, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    1205907649
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
    Residency
    Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
    Internship
    King George Hosp
    Medical Education
    Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    Wgb College
    Board Certifications
    Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatric Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ram Kairam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kairam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kairam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kairam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kairam works at Jay E. Selman, MS, MD / Selman Neurology, PLLC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kairam’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kairam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kairam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kairam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kairam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

