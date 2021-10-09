Overview

Dr. Ram Madasu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.



Dr. Madasu works at Northwest Medical Center in Margate, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.