Dr. Ram Narayan, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ram Narayan, MB BS
Dr. Ram Narayan, MB BS is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry|Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Narayan's Office Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 933-0970MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Ram Narayan, MB BS
- Pediatric Neurology
- 6 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1780930172
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&amp;M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry|Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narayan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narayan has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narayan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Narayan speaks Tamil.
