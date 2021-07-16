Overview of Dr. Ram Parvataneni, MD

Dr. Ram Parvataneni, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Parvataneni works at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.