Dr. Ram Parvataneni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parvataneni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ram Parvataneni, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ram Parvataneni, MD
Dr. Ram Parvataneni, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Parvataneni works at
Dr. Parvataneni's Office Locations
-
1
University of California Los Angeles757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-9111
-
2
Rhonda Fleming Women's Clinic200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 430, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-7274
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parvataneni?
Excellent doctor.
About Dr. Ram Parvataneni, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1669414744
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WEST INDIES CAVE HILL CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL MEDICINE AND RESEARCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parvataneni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parvataneni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parvataneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parvataneni works at
Dr. Parvataneni has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parvataneni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Parvataneni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parvataneni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parvataneni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parvataneni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.