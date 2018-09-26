Dr. Sapkota accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ram Sapkota, MD
Overview
Dr. Ram Sapkota, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiovascular Services At North Al Med Ctr1751 Veterans Dr Ste 200, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 766-2118
- 2 1701 Vataran Dr, Florence, AL 35633 Directions (256) 766-2118
Tennessee Valley Cardiovascular541 W College St Ste 1100, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 766-2118
Hospital Affiliations
- North Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and knowledgeable. Seems to really care about his patients. Took great care of my husband that had two blockages. His nurse Megan is wonderful too.
About Dr. Ram Sapkota, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1205013638
Education & Certifications
- FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sapkota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sapkota works at
Dr. Sapkota has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sapkota on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sapkota. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sapkota.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sapkota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sapkota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.