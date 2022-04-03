Dr. Ram Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ram Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Ram Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Sardar Patel MC Rajasthan U and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Heart & Vascular Specialists4432 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 732-0022Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCare International
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
I wrote this one year ago. It is still accurate today. Eleven years ago, I experienced a life-threating coronary event. Dr. Ram Singh, with Advanced Heart & Vascular Specialists, saved my life and since that time has continued to provide my medical care. Thanks to Dr. Singh, I am very active and I enjoy an excellent quality of life. He never rushes through our appointments and takes time to listen to my concerns. Thank you, Dr. Singh and God bless you.
About Dr. Ram Singh, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1891774568
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
- Wayne State University Hospital
- Mt Carmel Mercy Hospital
- Sardar Patel MC Rajasthan U
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Limb Swelling and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.