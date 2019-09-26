Overview of Dr. Rama Chandran, MD

Dr. Rama Chandran, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Jawaharlal Institute Of Post-Graduate Medicine Research, Pondicherry University and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.



Dr. Chandran works at Rama E. Chandran, MD & Shaun E. Chandran, MD in Torrance, CA with other offices in Hawthorne, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.