Dr. Rama Chandran, MD
Dr. Rama Chandran, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Jawaharlal Institute Of Post-Graduate Medicine Research, Pondicherry University and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.
Primary Office4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 310, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 644-1151Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Rama E. Chandran, MD & Shaun E. Chandran, MD4477 W 118th St Ste 402, Hawthorne, CA 90250 Directions (310) 644-1151Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Great doctor !!!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225049356
- Columbia University, New York, NY
- New York Medical College, Valhalla, NY
- Jawaharlal Institute Of Post-Graduate Medicine Research, Pondicherry University
- St Thomas College
- Orthopedic Surgery
