Dr. Garimella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rama Garimella, MD
Dr. Rama Garimella, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Cary Cardiology300 Keisler Dr Ste 204, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 233-0059Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pm
Cary Cardiology145 Tilghman Dr Ste 100, Dunn, NC 28334 Directions (910) 891-7007Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pm
Cary Cardiology400 Attain St Ste 101, Fuquay Varina, NC 27526 Directions (919) 586-7699Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pm
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Dr Garimella has always given me the best of care she is both knowledgeable and attentive . She takes time to answer any questions I might have about my care.
About Dr. Rama Garimella, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- Wayne State Univerity
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Garimella has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garimella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garimella speaks Telugu.
