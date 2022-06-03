See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Rama Harouni, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (43)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rama Harouni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Harouni works at Nahin Concierge Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nahin Concierge Care
    8960 W Tropicana Ave Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 385-9505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tonsillitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Tonsillitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis

Treatment frequency



Tonsillitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bedwetting
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Foot Sprain
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
High Cholesterol
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Injuries
Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Laryngitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Menstrual Migraine
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Parkinson's Disease
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Postnasal Drip
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Assurant Health
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 03, 2022
    I love my doctor. She takes such great care of me and is always so easy to reach. I know that I can be a bit needy but she's always patient with me and makes sure that all of my concerns are addressed. I don't know what else to say other than I'm really happy to be a part of Harouni Care.
    Carol T — Jun 03, 2022
    About Dr. Rama Harouni, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1093793697
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • NYU - North Shore Univerity Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rama Harouni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harouni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harouni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harouni works at Nahin Concierge Care in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Harouni’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Harouni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harouni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harouni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harouni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

