Dr. Rama Jager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rama Jager, MD
Overview of Dr. Rama Jager, MD
Dr. Rama Jager, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oak Forest, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Jager works at
Dr. Jager's Office Locations
-
1
University Retina and Macula Associates, PC6320 159th St Ste A, Oak Forest, IL 60452 Directions (708) 687-2222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Illinois
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jager?
I would highly recommend Dr. Jager to anyone who has an issue with their eyes. I have been seeing him for several years after having bilateral hip replacements and developing issues with "floaters". He did laser surgery on both of my eyes, was very kind and competent. The first episode with my right eye I was an add on patient sent from another MD's office, he saw me very quickly and performed the surgery right away. I have since moved out of state and still come back to see him yearly, I truly trust him with my eyes!!!!!
About Dr. Rama Jager, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Telugu
- 1992790182
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- University Chicago Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jager has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jager works at
Dr. Jager has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Macular Edema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jager speaks Spanish and Telugu.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.