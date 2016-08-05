Dr. Rama Makkena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makkena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rama Makkena, MD
Overview of Dr. Rama Makkena, MD
Dr. Rama Makkena, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College.
Dr. Makkena works at
Dr. Makkena's Office Locations
Austin Va Cboc7901 Metropolis Dr, Austin, TX 78744 Directions (512) 823-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is very thorough in all she does. She has labs every time, makes sure I see the eye doctor too on a regular basis.
About Dr. Rama Makkena, MD
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1275647398
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Makkena has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Makkena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Makkena. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makkena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makkena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makkena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.