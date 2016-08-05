See All Rheumatologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Rama Makkena, MD

Rheumatology
3.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rama Makkena, MD

Dr. Rama Makkena, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College.

Dr. Makkena works at Austin Outpatient Clinic in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Makkena's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Va Cboc
    7901 Metropolis Dr, Austin, TX 78744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 823-4000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Aug 05, 2016
She is very thorough in all she does. She has labs every time, makes sure I see the eye doctor too on a regular basis.
Virginia M in Ledbetter TX — Aug 05, 2016

Photo: Dr. Rama Makkena, MD
About Dr. Rama Makkena, MD

Specialties
  • Rheumatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1275647398
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rama Makkena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makkena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Makkena has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Makkena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Makkena works at Austin Outpatient Clinic in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Makkena’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Makkena. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makkena.

