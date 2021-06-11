Overview of Dr. Rama Naidu, MD

Dr. Rama Naidu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital.



Dr. Naidu works at Sunset Hills Adult Medicine in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.