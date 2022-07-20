Dr. Rama Nandipati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nandipati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rama Nandipati, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rama Nandipati, MD is a Pulmonologist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Merced.
Rama Nandipati, MD450 E Yosemite Ave Ste A, Merced, CA 95340 Directions (209) 725-1112
- Mercy Medical Center Merced
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Nandipati explains everything very thorough. Doctor is patient and kind. Dr. nandipati is very knowledgeable pulmonary doctor. I’m going to miss him when he leaves. We are loosing a very special doctor to our area.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 44 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Telugu
- 1962583096
- City Hosp
- Christ Hospital & Medical Center
- Christ Hospital, Oak Lawn, Il
- Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Nandipati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nandipati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nandipati works at
Dr. Nandipati has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nandipati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nandipati speaks Cantonese and Telugu.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nandipati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nandipati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nandipati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nandipati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.