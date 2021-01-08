Dr. Rama Nathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rama Nathan, MD
Dr. Rama Nathan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Inverness, FL. They graduated from AARUPADAI VEEDU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.
Rama V Nathan M D820 S Bea Ave, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (352) 637-1919
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I have been seeing Dr. Nathan for many years. He is the very best! Very kind and informative. He took my kids' tonsils out and a sinus surgery on my son and I needed two. I would tell everyone to see him.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1689694325
- AARUPADAI VEEDU MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Nathan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathan accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nathan has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nathan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nathan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nathan.
