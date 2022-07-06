See All Psychiatrists in Alexandria, VA
Dr. Rama Prayaga, MD

Psychiatry
2.2 (49)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rama Prayaga, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from Andhra Med College.

Dr. Prayaga works at New Stress Clinic in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Washington, DC and Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Stress Clinic Inc.
    5194 DAWES AVE, Alexandria, VA 22311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 820-1900
  2. 2
    1325 18th St NW Ste 210, Washington, DC 20036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 386-6199
  3. 3
    3534 Carlin Springs Rd Ste 5, Falls Church, VA 22041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 820-1900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Major Depressive Disorder
Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (33)
    Jul 06, 2022
    Dr. Prayaga has a great practice! He offers a variety of appointment times, tele-health for convenience and he/his staff are incredibly responsive. He and his staff are some much available and flexible that I was able to book an appointment on a holiday. Additionally, anytime I send an email, there response time is consistently prompt! Aside from the convenience that they provide, Dr. Prayaga is a great provider due to his understanding of psychiatry and providing alternative solutions. If you have a problem, he finds the solution!
    Danielle — Jul 06, 2022
    About Dr. Rama Prayaga, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1033121058
    Education & Certifications

    • George Town Univercity
    • Elmhurst Hospital Center Mt Sinai
    • Andhra Med College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rama Prayaga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prayaga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prayaga has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prayaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prayaga has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prayaga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Prayaga. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prayaga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prayaga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prayaga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

