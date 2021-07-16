Dr. Rama Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rama Rao, MD
Overview of Dr. Rama Rao, MD
Dr. Rama Rao, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao's Office Locations
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
GYN Surgical Specialists - Midtown1110 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 303-3157
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
GYN Surgical Specialists - Atlanta980 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 303-3157
GYN Surgical Specialists - Woodstock900 Towne Lake Pkwy, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (404) 303-3157
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rao is one of the best medical professionals I have ever experienced. She was my surgeon for a Myomectomy. I was terrified at the thought of this surgery but Dr. Rao’s bedside manner really put me at ease. During the surgery, she removed 14 fibroids. Afterwards the incision so so very well sutured I barely felt it. My healing process was fast and there was very little pain. She went above and beyond to ensure I had the best of care in my follow up visits to gynecology. I would love to have a doctor like her for the long term. I recommend her to anyone in need of a surgeon.
About Dr. Rama Rao, MD
- Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1144268095
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Uterine Fibroids and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rao speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.