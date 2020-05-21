Dr. Rama Sudhindra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sudhindra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rama Sudhindra, MD
Dr. Rama Sudhindra, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper - Camden2 Cooper Plz, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper - Voorhees900 Centennial Blvd Ste M, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper - Willingboro1000 Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr Ste C, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Sudhindra has mentally and physically turned my life around for the better. No time is too long for him. He knows your illness and diagnosis before you leave the office for further testing and evaluation. He's one of a kind ! You only get one chance to make the right choice when you have cancer !
- Oncology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1164413076
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Grad Hosp Penn
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- National College Bangalore India
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Sudhindra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sudhindra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sudhindra using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sudhindra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sudhindra has seen patients for Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sudhindra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sudhindra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sudhindra.
