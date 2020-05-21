See All Oncologists in Camden, NJ
Dr. Rama Sudhindra, MD

Oncology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rama Sudhindra, MD

Dr. Rama Sudhindra, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Sudhindra works at MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper in Camden, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ and Willingboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sudhindra's Office Locations

    MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper - Camden
    2 Cooper Plz, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper - Voorhees
    900 Centennial Blvd Ste M, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper - Willingboro
    1000 Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr Ste C, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Rama Sudhindra, MD
    About Dr. Rama Sudhindra, MD

    • Oncology
    • 52 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1164413076
    Education & Certifications

    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • Grad Hosp Penn
    • Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
    • Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
    • National College Bangalore India
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rama Sudhindra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sudhindra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sudhindra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sudhindra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sudhindra has seen patients for Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sudhindra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sudhindra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sudhindra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sudhindra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sudhindra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

