Overview of Dr. Rama Sudhindra, MD

Dr. Rama Sudhindra, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Sudhindra works at MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper in Camden, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ and Willingboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.