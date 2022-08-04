Dr. Rama Yelisetty, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yelisetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rama Yelisetty, DMD
Overview
Dr. Rama Yelisetty, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Columbia, SC.
Locations
Harbison Hill Dentistry131 Harbison Blvd Ste G, Columbia, SC 29212 Directions (803) 769-5040Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yelisetty?
Unplanned visit, sudden onset of pain, and I was able to be seen within 24 hours. It’s great knowing I have access to such excellent care!
About Dr. Rama Yelisetty, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
