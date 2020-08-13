Overview of Dr. Ramachander Nanduri, MD

Dr. Ramachander Nanduri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College.



Dr. Nanduri works at Oscar M De La Mora MD in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.