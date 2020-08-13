See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Diego, CA
Dr. Ramachander Nanduri, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ramachander Nanduri, MD

Dr. Ramachander Nanduri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College.

Dr. Nanduri works at Oscar M De La Mora MD in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nanduri's Office Locations

    Clinical Medica De La Mora Inc.
    995 Gateway Center Way Ste 202, San Diego, CA 92102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 264-3107

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Wellness Examination
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain

Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Exam Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Aug 13, 2020
    MET HIM IN PERSON, HE MADE MY LIFE WORTH IT...NO WORDS TO EXPRESS MY GRATITUDE...I AM IN DEBT WITH MY LIFE...HE IS AN EXTRAORDINARY HUMAN BEING...HE IS NOT JUST A DOCTOR, HE MAKES PEOPLE FEEL SPECIAL & ADIVISES FROM THIS PERSON, MAKE BELIEVE IN KINDNESS...I REALLY MEAN IT!!!
    Armando Blancarte — Aug 13, 2020
    About Dr. Ramachander Nanduri, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 58 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093721896
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramachander Nanduri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nanduri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nanduri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nanduri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nanduri works at Oscar M De La Mora MD in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nanduri’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nanduri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nanduri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nanduri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nanduri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

