Dr. Ramachandra Hosmane, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ramachandra Hosmane, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Urology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.
Lewes Counseling LLC1408 Savannah Rd, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 645-2274
Beebe Medical Center424 Savannah Rd, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 645-3300
- Beebe Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Urology
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1255481362
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Urology
