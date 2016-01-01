Overview of Dr. Ramachandra Malya, MD

Dr. Ramachandra Malya, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / FATHER MULLER'S MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Malya works at Ramachandra Malya MD in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.