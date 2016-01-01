See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Ramachandra Sista, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ramachandra Sista, MD

Dr. Ramachandra Sista, MD is a Pulmonologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Hypertension, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sista's Office Locations

  1. 1
    755 E McDowell Rd Fl 3, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 521-3400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    About Dr. Ramachandra Sista, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083740252
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Health Sciences / Guntur Medical College
    Medical Education
    • Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramachandra Sista, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sista has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sista has seen patients for Pulmonary Hypertension, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sista on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sista. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sista.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

